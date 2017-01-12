Airbus beats Boeing on orders, makes first delivery to Iran

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Orient Occident: East meets West
Orient Occident's debut album
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
  • media
    International report
    Uganda's DJ Rachael is marking 20 years in the music business
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Could universal basic income work for France?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Digital detox
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Airbus Boeing Transport Industry France Toulouse

Airbus beats Boeing on orders, makes first delivery to Iran

By
media Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders (L) and IranAir Chairman Farhad Parvaresh (R) at the ceremony markng the first delivery of an Airbus A321 to IranAir Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Airbus beat arch-rival Boeing on orders and is catching up on delivery, the French-based planemaker announced on Wednesday, the same day it delivered the first of an order for 100 A321s to Iran in a deal made possible by the end of Western sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Airbus did better than it itself expected on delivering planes in 2016, closing the gap with the US's Boeing, which it outstripped in orders.

It made a record 688 commercial plane deliveries, beating its own target which was raised from 650 to 670 in November, thanks to a surge in December when it delivered 111.

That made 2016 the 14th consecutive year in which the firm has chalked up record deliveries.

Airbus also took a total of 731 net orders, beating Boeing's 668, but down nearly a third from 2015's 1,036.

Delivery figures are of interest to analysts and investors as it is at that stage when manufacturers receive the bulk of payment.

Among the contracts signed in December was an order for 72 A320neo passenger planes from Indian budget airline GoAir.

Saudi airline has placed an order worth 8.6 billion dollars (8.1 billion euros), it was reported on Thursday.

First delivery to Iran

Airbus delivered the first of the Iranian order, which has a list price of about 20 billion dollars (19 billion euros), on Wednesday and marked the event with a ceremony at its factory in Toulouse, south-west France.

"It's a new, magnificent chapter and a great day" for ties between Iran and the EU, said IranAir's chief executive Farhad Parvaresh at the ceremony, adding that the "distance between us caused by political adversities have been narrowed by hard work of the international peace keepers".

Airbus boss Fabrice Bregier also hailed the renewal of ties with Iran, saying the "renaissance of Iran aviation sector is one of the most important developments for our industry for many years".

IranAir has also signed a contract with Boeing, its biggest in 40 years, for the sale of 80 planes for 16.6 billion dollars (15.6 billion euros).

Iran needs 400-500 planes over the next decade, according to the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.