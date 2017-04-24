Markets, euro soar as Macron leads in Fench presidential race

RFI in 15 languages

 

  RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 04h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 04h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 05h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 05h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h30 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h30 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/21 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/21 14h06 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 14h30 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 16h30 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 17h00 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Economy
France Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen Presidential election 2017 Markets

Markets, euro soar as Macron leads in Fench presidential race

By
media Emmanuel Macron at his campaing headquarters on Sunday RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Europe's stock markets soared on Monday on the news that Emmanuel Macron was out in front in the French presidential race. The euro also surged.

Experts commented that Macron is already the next French president so far as the markets are concerned, following his first-place showing in Sunday's first round of the French presidential poll.

And they heaved a sigh of relief that he scored higher than the National Front's Marine Le Pen, whose protectionism and Euroscepticism are unpopular in financial circles.

The Paris Cac 40 index shot up 4.1 percent to 5,267.88 points.

Frankfurt's Dax 30 jumped 2.0 percent to 12,296.56 and London's FTSE 100 won 1.4 percent to 7,211.78.

Madrid's Ibex 35 index rallied 3.5 percent to 10,734.4 points at the start compared with Friday's close.

Banks' shares were the big winners, with France's BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit Agricole gaining eight percent at start of trading.

Britain's Barclays, Italy's Unicredit and Germany's Deutsche Bank also saw their shares rise.

The European currency rose to 1.09 dollars at one point, settling at 1.0846 dollars compared to 1.0726 dollars in New York on Friday.

Macron, a former banker, fiercely defended the EU during presidential debates and proposes to ease taxes on business and cut public-sector jobs and spending.

To read our coverage of the 2017 French presidential election click here

