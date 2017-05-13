Renault first French firm hit by worldwide cyberattack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vive la France! Vive la République!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Renault Cybercrime France Internet

Renault first French firm hit by worldwide cyberattack

By
media Up to 90,000 attacks had been reported by Saturday morning Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Carmaker is the first French company to announce it has been hit by the worldwide wave of cyberattacks caused by WannaCry ransomware. A cybersecurity researcher has claimed to have found a kill switch to stop the attacks for now, at least.

The attack hit Renault on Friday night, a company spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

Production was halted at Revoz, the company's subsidiary in Slovenia, a spokesperson there said.

Production was also stopped at plants in France.

Paris prosecutors opened an inquiry into the attacks on Friday night.

A number of other countries, including Russia, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Australia and the UK, have been worse affected.

The British National Health Service was hit by ransom demands for 300 dollars in bitcoins to preserve files.

A hacking group called Shadow Brokers released the malware in April claiming to have discovered the flaw from the US's National Security Agency, according to Russian cybersecurity provider Kaspersky Lab.

Describing themselves as an #AccidentalHero, a cybersecurity researcher tweeting as @MalwareTechBlog on Saturday said the discovery of a kill switch was accidental.

"Essentially they relied on a domain not being registered and by registering it, we stopped their malware spreading," @MalwareTechBlog told the AFP news agency in a private message on Twitter.

People "need to update their systems ASAP" to avoid attack, the researcher warned.

"The crisis isn't over, they can always change the code and try again," @MalwareTechBlog said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.