Veolia investigated in France over Romania bribery accusations

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
England's Joe Root in action at 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
  • media
    International report
    Producing leather from fish skin at Kenya's Lake Bogoria
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet touches down after 196-day trip

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has just landed back on Earth after 196 days in space. He and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrived in a capsule attached to a parachute on the central Asia steppe in Kazakhstan.

Economy
Romania France Corruption Water

Veolia investigated in France over Romania bribery accusations

By
media Veolia's headquarters in Aubervilliers, on the outskirts of Paris AFP

French anti-corruption police are investigating French multinational Veolia to see if it was aware of alleged corrupt practices by its Romanian subsidiary, Apa Nova, following a tip-off from a whistleblower in the company.

The French police anti-graft department Oclciff started the investigation in November last year, sources revealed on Friday, following a legal complaint by trade unionist Jean-Luc Touly, who is also the president of an anti-corruption campaign.

Romanian investigators suspect Apa Nova, which supplies water to Bucharest, of paying more than 12 million euros in bribes to win contracts between in 2008 and 2015.

The price of water in the Romanian capital has soared 125 percent in the same period, according to local media.

Pointing out that Veolia, which owns 78 percent of Apa Nova, "seems to be the principal beneficiary" of the fraudulently obtained deals, Touly said it was difficult to believe that it did not know about the alleged bribery in his complaint.

Nine people have been prosecuted in Romania, two of them French - Apa Nova's former director Bruno Roche and his successor Laurent Lalague.

The others are four Romanian members of Apa Nova's management, politician Vlad Moisescu, former mayoral adviser Costin Berevoianu and businessman Ovividiu Semenescu.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.