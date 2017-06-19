Boeing, Airbus face off at Le Bourget Paris Air Show

The week-long biennial Paris Air Show featuring the latest aircrafts and military hardware started Monday in Le Bourget, north of the French capital.

Tens of thousands of aerospace industry professionals and enthusiasts were set to attend the world’s biggest airshow over the week.

Among the attractions were the latest aircrafts from Boeing and Airbus, the two dominant players, and traditional rivals, in the civilian aircraft sector.

The show features their latest civilian models as well as military planes and helicopters.

Almost 140 civil and military aircraft were on display.

Daily flying displays of 40 aircrafts, including combat planes at supersonic speeds, were to be the highlight of the event

One star performer was to be Lockheed Martin's new F-35A fighter jet, scheduled to sortie on demonstration flights.

The airshow also features the Paris Air Lab, which uses virtual reality and augmented reality displays, and was to focus on innovations from the major players as well as startups.

The show was expected to attract 200,000 regular visitors.