Airbus, Boeing announce orders at Le Bourget air show

European airmaker Airbus and its US rival Boeing announced new orders on the opening day of the 2017 Le Bourget air show near Paris.

Boeing says it has 240 orders already for the 737 Max 10, a new model that it unveiled this week.

On Monday it announced there were firm contracts worth 8.1 billion dollars (7.3 billion euros) for 30 787-9s with aircraft-leasing company AerCap and for 40 Max 10s worth 4.7 billion dollars (4.2 billion euros) with India's SpiceJet.

Airbus, which currently has 60 per cent of the market in midrange flights, announced the sale of 100 A320neos for more than the catalogue price of 10 million dollars (nine million euros) to aircraft-leasing company GE Capital and 12 Airbus A321neos worth 1.5 billion dollars (1.3 billion euros) to the American Air Lease Corporation.

Boeing claims the 737 Max 10 will be the most efficient jet yet in direct competition with Airbus's A320 family.

The US company is promising significant fuel savings to airlines with this plane.

But aviation expert Mark Bobbi told RFI that low fuel prices mean there is no real push to manufacture new planes as the old ones are holding up almost too well.

