China cracks down on internet access by banning VPNs
China implemented a controversial cybersecurity law on June 1, 2017.
 
Economy
Air France-KLM Transport France Business

Air France to launch new low-cost arm after pilots' vote

By
media Air France at Paris Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport AFP

Air France pilots have overwhelmingly accepted a plan for a low-cost company, to be known as Boost, leaving the company free to launch it in the autumn.

Following cabin crews' acceptance last week of a new contract, the pilots' approval by 78.2 percent in a referendum removes the last obstacle to the creation of Boost.

The biggest pilots' union, the SNPL, announced the result in a statement Monday and said it would sign the deal "in the next few hours".

Air France said in a statement it would go ahead with the launch in the autumn, as originally planned.

In an attempt to save some loss-making routes, the company plans to cut prices by 15-18 percent.

Boost will have 28 planes.

The deal accepted by the pilots outlines savings of 40 million euros a year in the French arm of Air France-KLM.

