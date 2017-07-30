France offers Italy naval shipbuilding deal in shipyard purchase row

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Shipbuilding Military France Italy Nationalisation

France offers Italy naval shipbuilding deal in shipyard purchase row

By
media French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at a press conference about the STX shipyard this week Eric Piermont/AFP

France is to propose jointly building naval vessels with Italy in renegotiating a deal to buy a huge shipyard in Brittany that Paris blocked this week with the dramatic nationalisation of the company.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire is to propose Franco-Italian cooperation on building military vessels at the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire when he meets his Italian counterpart Pier Carlo Padoan and Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda on Tuesday.

The Italians were furious when Paris nationalised the shipyard on Thursday to prevent shipbuilder Fincantieri taking a majority share in the company that owns it.

But Le Maire insists the move is temporary and he would like the deal to go through - but on a 50-50 basis as suggested by President Emmanuel Macron.

Military option

So far the Italians have rejected that offer.

Now Le Maire says he is going to suggest to "our Italian friends" that cooperation goes beyond building the massive ocean liners that are one of the yard's specialities and extends to building warships.

"Let's build a champion of the European naval industry," will be his message, he told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Nationalisation temporary

The nationalisation has invited comparisons with the policies of Socialist president François Mitterrand in 1981 and with the protectionist stance of left-winger Arnaud Montebourg before he resigned as economy minister in the last government.

But Le Maire rejected the parallel.

"This isn't 1981 and I'm not following in anybody's footsteps," Le Maire told the Sunday paper. "It's temporary."

The minister will have other options if negotiations with the Italians fail.

A delegation of local businesses interested in investing in the yard is to meet him on Tuesday.

If Fincantieri does go for the latest offer, STX will in a sense be nationalised, just not by France.

Fincantieri is owned by the Italian state.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.