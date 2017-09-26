Macron readys give-and-take budget

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
A glimpse into the lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's short …
Ayo Sogunro, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Convivium farmers to revive pre-colonial crops
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    A glimpse into the lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French woman allowed to daydream again thanks to guide dog
  • media
    International media
    Journalists fear crackdown in India
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Bicycle mania!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Economy Budget Emmanuel Macron

Macron readys give-and-take budget

By
media A protestor holds a sign reading "Macron president of rich people" during a protest over the government's labour reforms in Paris on September 23, 2017. AFP/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

French President Emmanuel Macron's government is set to unveil its first budget on Wednesday, balancing tricky priorities as it seeks to cut taxes while also slashing the deficit.

The young centrist president has pledged to find 16 billion euros of savings next year, seeing cutting the deficit as key to boosting France's credibility in Europe as he eyes a shake-up of the European Union.

France is one of the few remaining nations in the EU's bad books for spending beyond the bloc's deficit limit of three percent of gross domestic product. Macron wants the deficit to come in lower than that in 2018 for the first time in a decade.

But the former investment banker is also eyeing tax cuts for companies and families worth a total 10 billion euros, leaving his government with less cash to make up the balance.

"Its ambitions are three-fold: considerable tax cuts, higher spending in certain sectors, and bringing down the deficit," said Alain Trannoy, head of research at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences.

"That inevitably creates a tension."

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has warned there will be tough choices, saying last month that he was "not here to be nice".

Planned cuts to housing subsidies have already sparked a political backlash, with left-wingers complaining that they punish the poorest.

Social security is set to see a 5.5-billion-euro cut, according to a source close to budget preparations, while nearly 1,600 civil service jobs will be axed.

In better news for many families, some 80 percent will see their household tax scrapped in a move the government hopes will encourage people to hit the shops.

Open for business?

Macron came to power in May promising to make France a more attractive destination for investment, starting his presidency by pushing through reforms to the country's famously complex labour laws.

"France suffers from two ills: a lack of attractiveness and a lack of competitiveness," said Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, vice president of business lobby Medef.

The budget "essentially responds to the first problem", he said.

Macron's Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande had already pledged to bring down corporate tax from the current 33.3 percent to 28 percent by 2020.

The new president plans to cut this again to 25 percent by 2022 as he seeks to cast off France's reputation for being a difficult place to do business.

Despite the tax cuts, the budgets of several ministries are set to go up -- notably that of defence, after the armed forces chief quit in a blazing row this summer over Macron's plans to slash military spending.

People with diesel cars meanwhile face a 10 percent tax rise to 7.6 cents ($0.09) a litre as his government seeks a greener economy.

The environment was at the centre of a 57-billion-euro investment fund unveiled Monday which includes cash incentives for drivers to trade in heavily polluting cars.

France is forecast to see economic growth of 1.7 percent this year, but Macron has vowed to make a priority of lowering unemployment stuck at around 9.5 percent -- about twice that of Britain or Germany.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.