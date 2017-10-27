Total profits soar as production, oil price rise

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize
Paul Wamo at Babel Med, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Beauty and the Dogs tells not so pretty Tunisian rape tale
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's first women theatre extends it reach
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe’s comedians, the voice of the voiceless
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Oil Total France Economy

Total profits soar as production, oil price rise

By
media Total boss Patrick Pouyanne Reuters/Benoit Tessier

French oil giant Total's net profits soared 40 percent in the third quarter of this year due to rising global oil prices and increased production.

Total's net profit leapt to 2.3 billion euros, the company announced on Friday.

Adjusted net profit, which excludes volatile and exceptional items, climbed by 29 percent to 2.29 billion euros, slightly higher than analysts predicted.

Chief executive Patrick Pouyanne praised the firm's performance, noting the 29 percent increase in adjusted net profit was more than double the 14 percent rise in the price of Brent crude, the main international oil contract.

Total, like the other main oil companies, has ben trying to cut costs over the last few years because of plunging global oil prices.

It said cost reduction will be more than three billion euros this year, above target.

"This allows the implementation of the strategy for profitable growth, taking advantage of the low cost environment, notably by launching high-return projects," added Pouyanne.

Total also boosted its production by six percent in the third quarter to 2.58 million barrels of oil equivalent per day thanks to launch of new projects.

The firm expects a five percent gain in output for the year overall.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.