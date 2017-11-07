Paradise Papers: France's Dassault accused of aiding tax dodgers

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
A female pastry chef in Lyon, southeastern France
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
  • media
    International media
    Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Why things are getting tougher for Monrovia's fishermen
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
European Union Tax evasion France Dassault

Paradise Papers: France's Dassault accused of aiding tax dodgers

By
media Taking off- a Dassault Falcon 8X AFP

French planemaker Dassault and Europe's Airbus appear to have helped customers dodge millions of euros in sales tax, according to the Paradise Papers revelations. The European Union is currently screening about 50 countries as it draws up a blacklist of tax havens.

Dassault was complicit in schemes to dodge Europe's VAT sales tax for at least three customers, Le Monde newspaper claimed on Tuesday.

Having bought the Falcon business jets in France, the customers should have paid 20 percent VAT.

But they did not do so, registering the sale in the Isle of Man and disguising their real ownership through shell companies, thus depriving the French exchequer of nearly 27 million euros.

The cases Le Monde cites are:

  • Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkoff, who bought three planes from Dassault in 2013, 2014 and 2016, at increasingly high prices, and is said to have saved 18.5 million euros;

  • Yemeni businessman Shaher Abdoulhak Besher, who allegedly saved 4.4 million euros on the purchase of a plane in 2012;

  • Indian company GMR Aviation, which allegedly saved 3.9 million euros on a purchase in 2013.

How the dodge works

Acting on the advice of Swiss lawyers Meyer Avocats and Appleby, Ernst & Young, the company based in the Isle of Man whose records are the source of the allegations, Tinkoff passed the sales through various shell companies, including one, Stark Limited, created specifically to register his first purchase in the tax haven in the Irish Sea.

Claiming that it was acquiring the plane to rent to a client, the company did not pay VAT in France.

The client in question was another Tinkoff-owned company, based in the British Virgin Islands, which also never paid the tax.

Le Monde cites an email from a Dassault employee as proof that the company was fully aware of the operation.

It also claims the company opened temporary subsidiaries in the Isle of Man seven times between 2009 and 2012 to facilitate the sale of Falcons to customers who concealed their identities.

Dassault insists that it observed all the necessary procedures and reminded the paper that the Isle of Man has same the VAT status as a European Union member state, so far as the bloc's rules are concerned.

The French branch of Airbus, which is 11 percent state-owned, is implicated in at least one similar scheme, according to Le Monde.

Russian billionaire God Nisanov saved nine million euros in VAT on the purchase of an Airbus A318 in 2012, it says.

Europe drawing up tax haven blacklist

As European finance ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday, European Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told French radio that the bloc is looking into about 50 countries with a view to drawing up a blacklist of tax havens.

"There won't be 50 in the end," he told France Inter. "But I want the list to be credible."

The Isle of Man is one of the countries being screened, but, to overcome reticence on the part of Luxembourg, Malta and Ireland, who have low-tax regimes, no EU country is being examined.

The Paradise Papers are "both good and bad news", Moscovici commented. "Bad news because it shows that there are still practices by well-off people or companies who are ready to do anything to not pay tax, good news because it pushes public opinion to mobilise and public deciders to move even faster."

French government under pressure to act

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire promised to make a number of proposals to "increase transparency" at the Brussels meeting in a parliamentary debate on Monday evening.

Tax avoidance is "an attack on democracy", he told MPs, because it undermines "consent to be taxed".

During the debate left-winger Jean-Luc Mélenchon challenged the government to "pass from indignation to action".

He called for an end to the finance minister's right to decide whether a tax dodger is prosecuted, a proposal rejected by President Emmanuel Macron's government in previous debates, a ban on banks operating in tax havens and the outlawing of "incitement to tax fraud and evasion".

A special unit set up by the previous, Socialist, government in 2013 will have brought in more than eight billion euros by the end of 2018, according to the national audit office.

The body, which handles tax dodgers who come clean in return for a reduciton of fines, collected more than seven billion euros between 2014 and 2016, is expected to collect 1-1.2 billion euros in 2017 and "a little less" in 2018.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.