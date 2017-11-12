French carmaker PSA to begin Algeria production in 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    To poll or not to poll
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sock steps into new territory with victory in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
PSA Peugeot Citroën Algeria

French carmaker PSA to begin Algeria production in 2018

By
media Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen Eric Piermont/AFP

French carmaker PSA signed a deal on Sunday with three Algerian firms to set up a car-manufacturing base in the North African country with production to begin next year.

After two years of negotiations, the joint venture deal was confirmed at a ceremony attended by Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The first Peugeot and Citroen models will roll off the assembly line next year at a plant in a suburb of Oran, 400 kilometres west of Algiers.

Under the deal, worth 100 million euros, PSA will own 49 percent of the joint venture with the remaining 51 percent shared between Algerian firms Condor Electronics, Palpa Pro and Entreprise Nationale de Production de Machine-Outils (PMO).

Jean-Christophe Quemard, PSA executive vice president for the Middle East and Africa, said the Oran factory should be fully operational by 2019.

75,000 cars to be produced annually

Quemard said 75,000 Peugeots and Citroens would be produced annually for the next five years, but without specifying the specific models.

PSA is hoping to sell 700,000 vehicles a year by 2021 across the Middle East and Africa, and one million cars by 2025.

Quemard said the agreement -- signed as part of the Franco-Algerian joint economic committee -- will create 1,000 jobs initially.

Sunday's ceremony was also attended by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Algerian Industry Minister Youcef Yousfi.

Once one of Africa's largest car markets, Algeria is embarking on an ambitious programme aimed at replacing hundreds of thousands of foreign imports with domestically produced vehicles.

It hopes to develop its domestic automobile industry to counter a sharp drop in the price of oil, its main source of revenue.

The industry has been given incentives to produce more models after the government radically slashed imports.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.