France car registrations rise as diesel's share drops

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
France Car Economy Ecology Pollution

France car registrations rise as diesel's share drops

By
media A technician uses a portable emissions measurement system on a PSA Citroën car Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File

New car registrations in France rose 4.74 percent to over two million in 2017, carmakers report, but the share of highly polluting diesel fell to below half as the effects of long-term subsidies decline.

Although there was a slight fall of 0.51 percent in December, the number of new cars registered in 2017 rose nearly five percent to 2,110,751, according to the industry body, the CCFA.

November saw a leap of 10.3 percent, thanks to improving economic prospects and a rise in demand for SUVs, which are now produced nearly all companies.

The rise confirms a return to form that started in 2015 after being interrupted by the 2008-9 financial crisis.

Diesel's share down

And it took place despite the continuing decline in the share of diesel-powered vehicles to 47.29 percent, less than half for the first time since 2000.

Diesel had three-quarters of the French market five years ago, due to decades of tax relief to help French carmakers and subsidise commercial fleets.

But several French cities are now considering banning diesel vehicles because of their high level of fine particle emissions, which have been linked to a number of health dangers, including cancer.

Sales have also been hit by the scandal over Volkswagen's fixing of emissions tests.

French firms grab lion's share

French car companies grabbed the largest share of 2017's increase at 6.7 percent, compared to 2.4 percent for foreign firms.

Despite its specialisation in diesel vehicles, PSA registrations soared 15.57 percent.

Electric cars represented 1.18 percent of the market and hybrids 3.8 percent.

The growth is expected to continue in 2018 but at a slower pace to 2.2 million new registrations.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.