One in four Air France flights canceled on second strike day

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
Baloji releases his fourth album 137 Avenue Kaniama 23 March 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Innovating at the French Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
  • media
    International report
    What does the South think of Trump 14 months on?
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Musician examines his integrity in Nigerian magical realism novel …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Strike Air France-KLM politics Industrial action

One in four Air France flights canceled on second strike day

By
media Air France passenger jets are seen on the tarmac of Orly Airport, near Paris, on the eve of a one-day strike over salaries by Air France pilots, cabin and ground crew unions, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

After the air controllers went on a strike that disrupted flights on 22nd of March,  staff at Air France are now staging a walkout. The strike, the second in little more than a month, will see 25 percent of flights grounded.

Staff, including pilots and cabin crew, at France’s biggest airline are on strike, seeking a six percent salary hike across the board to compensate for what they say are stagnating wages and inflation.

The demand is far greater than the offer made by management, a general increase of 1 percent to be paid in two installments, as well as incentives. The company has also proposed a salary-adjustment mechanism for staff whose individual salary increased less quickly than the inflation between 2011 and 2017.

Offer rejected

Eleven trade unions at the company, covering all categories of workers, have rejected the offer and promised another walkout on 30th of March.

SNPL union leader Philippe Evain says salaries need to be adjusted, especially since the company is making a profit.

"The employees are outraged, they want to get what they had been promised. At Air France, salaries have not been increased since 2012. Including those of pilots, contrary to what the management suggests," said Evain.

Air France advice

Ahead of the walkout, the company said it was ensuring 75 percent of flights, including 70 precent of long-haul and 70 percent of medium-haul flights from and to Paris Charles de Gaulle, the city’s main airport, as well as 80 precent of short flights to and from Orly Airport.

In total, the flight program is the same as on the 22nd of February, when workers staged the first strike, although the disruption was more significant on long-haul flights, and less elsewhere. The strike will be costly for the company - € 26 million per day of strike.

In spite of the losses, for those suffering with cancelled flights and delays today, Air France says tickets can be changed at no cost.

"Air France regrets this situation and is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience this strike action may cause to its customers,” said a company statement. "Air France recommends its customers with a flight reservation on 23 March to postpone their trip or change their ticket at no extra cost."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.