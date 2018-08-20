Iran says French oil giant Total has officially left the country

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
"It’s very nice to go travelling..."
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Oil Iran Total Sanctions

Iran says French oil giant Total has officially left the country

By
media Total logo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French energy company Total has officially quit its multi-billion-euro gas project in Iran following the reimposition of US sanctions, the Middle Eastern country’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Monday.

"Total has officially left the agreement for the development of phase 11 of South Pars [gas field]. It has been more than two months since it announced that it would leave the contract," Zanganeh told parliament's news agency ICANA.

The withdrawal of the French energy giant, and its planned investments totalling billions of euros there, may prove to be a blow to the Middle Eastern country's oil and gas sectors, which Zanganeh says are in dire need of renovation.

"A big part of the oil industry has been worn out and the necessary renovation has not taken place," he told parliament, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Zanganeh said there were 10 cases per day of tubes perforating in Iran's southern facilities, and that some refineries were as much as 80 years old, "whereas the useful life of an industrial unit is 30 years".

"We have no resources for repairing them," he added.

Total's withdrawal comes about three months after the US announced it was abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Iran in two phases in August and November. The company had asked Washington for an exemption in order to avoid heavy US penalties, but their request was not granted.

High hopes dashed

In July 2017, Total signed up to a 4.1-billion-euro project to develop the South Pars gas field off Iran's southern coast. It would have been the lead partner alongside the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Iran's Petropars.

It was due to make an initial investment of some 876 million euros. But the company said in May that uncertainty over US sanctions had led it to spend less than 40 million euros on the project to date.

Total would have been vulnerable to US penalties for remaining in Iran. The company has roughly 8.8 billion euros of capital employed in its US assets, and US banks are involved in 90 percent of its financing operations, Total said in May.

It remains unclear whether CNPC will take over Total's stake in the project.

Iran remains wary of relying on Chinese firms after bad experiences in the past. A previous contract for CNPC to develop the field at South Pars was suspended in 2011 after it failed to make progress.
 

 

(With AFP)

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.