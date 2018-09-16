Anti-globalisation activists target Paris bank

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The World Cup Trio Club
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The World Cup Trio Club
  • media
    Global Focus
    Djibouti emerges as arms trafficking hub for Horn of Africa
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Osaka and Djokovic take the honours at US Open
  • media
    International report
    Booming cafe culture emerges in Kabul despite the risks
  • media
    World music matters
    Sudan's forgotten musical heritage revived with violins and synths …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Paris Environment Banking Protests

Anti-globalisation activists target Paris bank

By
media Anti-Globalization movement Attac activists protest in front of HSBC bank during an action to mark the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis of 2008, in Paris, France, September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Anti-globalization activists threw black liquid soap across the glass-front of a bank in Paris on Saturday, one of several actions planned in France and Germany in protest against banking practices a decade after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Railing against tax fraud and mega-investments in fossil fuels by the world’s biggest banks, the protesters in the French capital lit orange smoke bombs and spilled a fluorescent green liquid on the pavement to symbolize what they called toxic money.

“Big banks are a driving force of fiscal evasion,” said Aurelie Trouve, a spokeswoman for Attac France.

Thomas Coutrot, another member, said he was convinced that ten years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers the global economy was heading for another crisis.

“It’s inevitable, there’s going to be another crisis,” Coutrot said. “It’s absurd and we’re not giving into that.”

The demise of Lehman Brothers, a U.S. investment bank, triggered the onset of the global financial crisis from which much of the industrialized world has yet to recover.

Some key euro zone economies are still not back to their pre-crisis size despite a decade of stimulus and there has been a sharp fall in support for traditional centrist parties, especially on the left, as anti-establishment parties surge. 

In Frankfurt, home of the European Central Bank, Attac protesters strung up “crime scene” tape in front of the Stock Exchange and daubed a bull statue with paint.

“We want to use this event to make clear that we want a different financial system, one that is not unstable, which is democratically controlled and which does not exploit humans and nature but is beneficial to humans and nature,” said Alfred Eibl, Attac spokesman for taxes and financial markets.

(Reuters)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.