French government to put money in people's pockets through tax cuts

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Parker Solar Probe
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Zambian gemstone jeweller looks to dazzle the Chinese market
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Parker Solar Probe
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and …
  • media
    International report
    Returning to Raqqa
  • media
    World music matters
    Madagascar's Kristel takes Europe by storm
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
France Tax Budget Economy

French government to put money in people's pockets through tax cuts

By
media French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (R) leaves the Elysee palace in Paris on 24 September, 2018. Philippe Lopez/AFP

The French government on Monday unveiled billions of euros in tax relief for businesses alongside further budget cuts, as President Emmanuel Macron struggles to deliver more jobs and higher growth as promised.

The former investment banker's poll ratings have dived in recent weeks as growth has slowed despite a series of reforms presented as unavoidable shock treatment for getting France on solid financial footing.

Critics say most people have been left behind by Macron's policies so far, which have seen him raise taxes on retirees while cutting a wealth tax on top earners.

Pensions and welfare benefits will be shaved further in the 2019 budget -- Macron complained in June that France spends "a crazy amount of dough" on social programmes.

And 4,100 more public sector jobs will be axed as Macron aims for a deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP, below the 3 percent limit set for EU members.

Higher taxes on fuel and cigarettes will also hit consumers next year.

But the government says the pillar of the 2019 budget will be a combined 20 billion euros of tax cuts for businesses and six billion euros in tax relief for households, including a gradual end to an annual housing tax.

"The long-term goal is to build a new French prosperity that will benefit all French people in all regions," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said as he presented the budget in Paris.

But he acknowledged that results from Macron's reform drive so far "are unsatisfactory compared with our European neighbours, and we certainly don't intend to stop here".

"We're doing less well than our European partners on unemployment, growth, the deficit and debt," Le Maire said.

Ratings sink

Patience is wearing thin for many as unemployment has barely budged since Macron's election in May 2017, standing at 9.1 percent.

The 40-year-old centrist captured the presidency with a pledge to shake up an economy he says is held back by excessive regulations and rigid labour laws.

But growth has been slowing and is now widely expected to reach just 1.6 percent this year, and the government is forecasting an uptick to just 1.7 percent next year.

A poll released on Sunday found just 29 percent satisfied with Macron's leadership, while a separate survey last week said only 19 percent of French people held a positive view of his record.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.