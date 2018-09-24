French retailer Carrefour denies seeking Casino merger

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French supermarket giant Carrefour on Monday denied approaching rival Casino with a tentative offer for a tie-up, as the pair became the latest chains to be swept up in Europe's retail wars.
The development comes as behemoths like Carrefour -- which at the turn of the century was the world's second-biggest retailer but which has since lost ground to online competitors like Amazon and Costco -- struggle to retain their dominance.
In a statement released in English, supermarket chain Casino said Sunday it had been "has been contacted by Carrefour over the last few days with a view to a possible combination".
It said its board met to discuss the proposal, but that it rejected the bid outright.
Carrefour responded several hours later by issuing a statement that "denies having solicited Casino".
It also said it was "surprised that Casino's board of directors would have been submitted a merger proposal that does not exist", adding that it was considering legal action.