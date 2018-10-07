Paris' airports not for sale to foreign powers - minister

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
This file photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows the logo of the ADP (Aeroports de Paris) group in front of the headquarters in Tremblay-en-France near Roissy airport.
ERIC PIERMONT / AFP
France would block any moves by a foreign power to gain control of ADP (ADP.PA), the airports company whose possible privatisation has been approved by the government, Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday and reported by the Reuters news agency.
“If a foreign power wanted to gain control of ADP, the response would be ‘No’,” Le Maire told a programme hosted jointly by CNews TV, Europe 1 radio and Les Echos newspaper.
“The French state will have the last word regarding who might be ADP’s principal shareholder,” he added.