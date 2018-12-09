RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Macron will meet with heads of Senate, National Assembly, unions on Monday at Élysée Palace
Economy
Economy Employment Finance France

Violent French protests are 'catastrophe' - French finance minister

By
media French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz hold a news conference after a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Violence linked to the "yellow vest" protests sweeping France are a "catastrophe" for the nation's economy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Sunday.

"It's a catastrophe for commerce, it's a catastrophe for our economy," Le Maire told reporters as he visited shops in Paris hit by looting during anti-government riots a day earlier.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.