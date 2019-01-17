RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Effects of US government shutdown
  • media
    International report
    Mumbai's street children - part 2
  • media
    International report
    Street children in India's city Mumbai - part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The French Prime Minister’s response to the Yellow Vests
  • media
    World music matters
    La Chica: the sound of magic realism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Renault France Economy Carlos Ghosn

French government calls on Renault to replace Ghosn

By
media Renault boss Carlos Ghosn at Paris Motor Show, October 2018 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The French government has called for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn to be replaced as chief executive of carmaker Renault.

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire called for Renault's board to meet "in the coming days" to pick a "new lasting leadership" to replace Ghosn, who has been charged with under-declaring his income and aggravated breach of trust.

The French state is Renault's biggest shareholder, owning a 15-percent stake.

Ghosn, who built up a formidable alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi that sold more cars than Volkswagen in 2017, has already been stripped of his leadership roles at Nissan and Mitsubishi.

But until now the French government had refrained from trying to oust him from the country's second-biggest carmaker.

"I always indicated, while reiterating the presumption of Carlos Ghosn's innocence, that if he was durably prevented [from fulfilling his role] we would move to the next stage. We're there now," Le Maire told France's LCI channel.

The move came a day after a Tokyo court denied bail for the 64-year-old Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese businessman, meaning he could remain in pre-trial detention for several more months. His lawyers have appealed against the refusal of bail.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.