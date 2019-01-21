RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Globalisation Davos Wealth Inequality

The number of billionaires doubled in 10 years as poor got poorer - Oxfam

By
media Jeff Bezos, CEO of web giant Amazon, commands a personal fortune of 112 billion euros, making him the world's wealthiest person in 2018, according to Oxfam. Getty Images/Bloomberg/Patrick Fallon

The number of billionaires around the world has doubled in the past ten years, and last year their wealth grew by about the same rate as it declined for the poorest half of humanity, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday.

Oxfam’s report, published each year to coincide with the launch of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, calculates that the number of billionaires worldwide has grown from 1,125 to 2,208 in the ten years since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Charlotte Becker, Davos campaign leader with Oxfam International 21/01/2019 - by Mike Woods Listen

Last year saw not only two new billionaires every day, but also an increase in their combined fortunes by an amount equal to 2.2 billion euros per day, making for a 12 percent increase overall.

As a result, the world’s 26 richest people possess as much wealth as the poorest half of the world population, whose collective wealth declined by 11 percent in the same period.

Oxfam says these trends are the result of fiscal policies that have allowed the wealthy to pay less taxes.

“The richest in our societies, and also corporations, are enjoying lower tax rates than they have in a decade,” says Charlotte Becker, Oxfam’s Davos campaign leader.

Such an economic model means that while 6.7 trillion euros’ worth of funds are kept from tax authorities around the world, there is less will on the part of governments to invest in public services and take measures to reduce poverty.

“The rate of poverty reduction […] has halved since 2013,” Becker says. “And in some parts of the African continent, extreme poverty, people living on less than 1.90 [US dollars] per day, is actually increasing.”

The charity says that if the wealthy paid more taxes, most governments would have ample resources to fund public services.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.