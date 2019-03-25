Are French and Irish ports ready for Brexit?

Although April 12th has been proposed as the new date for Britain to leave the bloc, problems over trade between the island of Ireland and continental Europe have yet to be resolved.
This is especially true of the so-called UK land bridge used by haulage companies to transport goods to and from the continent.
Tailbacks at ports, congestion on the motorway and the possible introduction of excise duties, are just some of the potential problems on the horizon.
As a result, maritime traffic between Ireland and the continent looks set to increase exponentially. With France soon to be Ireland's nearest neighbour within the European Union, are French ports and services ready to pick up the slack?