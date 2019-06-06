RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
  • media
    International report
    Tunisians face rising food prices during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    India's Congress party reviews Rahul Gandhi's defeats
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Renault Automobile Economy France

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer of merger with Renault

By
media Fiat-Chrysler headquarters, Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its proposal to merge with Renault, blaming "political conditions" in France.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) had last week proposed a "merger of equals" with the French group that would create a global auto giant spanning the United States, Europe and Japan.

The plan was welcomed by financial markets and given a conditional green light by the French government, which nonetheless warned against "any haste" regarding the proposed 50/50 merger.

But FCA said on Thursday that while it "remains firmly convinced" of the deal's advantages, "political conditions do not currently exist in France to carry out such an arrangement".

Renault announced earlier that its board of directors had not reached a decision following a crucial meeting held at the request of the French state, the biggest shareholder in Renault with a 15 percent stake.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had called a merger that would have brought together the flagship brands as well as Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, Dacia and Lada, "a real opportunity for the French auto industry".

It would have created a group worth more than 30 billion euros, producing 8.7 million vehicles per year.

Le Maire had set conditions however, including that no plants be closed as part of the tie-up and that a Renault-Nissan alliance be preserved.

A source close to Renault said Le Maire had asked for a board meeting next Tuesday after he returns from a trip to Japan where he was to discuss the proposal with his Japanese counterpart.

On Wednesday, all Renault directors favoured the merger, apart from an employee's representative affiliated with the powerful CGT union and two from Nissan, a long-time Renault partner, who abstained, the source added.

 

A little more time

 

The two directors appointed by Nissan asked "to write in the minutes that they would say yes with a little more time" however.

Le Maire said on Thursday he had "taken note" of the FCA decision.

But a source close to the French finance ministry went further, saying the government "regrets the hasty decision of FCA."

"From the beginning, the [French] state has wanted the necessary time to examine" the deal. "Despite significant progress, a short delay was still necessary so that all conditions set by the state could be met."

Renault holds a 43-percent stake in Nissan, which saw its shares tumble after the withdrawal was announced.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.