RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Renault Automobile Nissan

France ready to cut Renault stake to shore up Nissan partnership

By
media Renault shares dipped nearly 7 percent on Thursday, following news that the talks with Fiat Chrysler were running on empty. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

France is ready to consider cutting its stake in Renault in the interests of consolidating the automaker's alliance with Nissan, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

The minister was speaking in Japan after Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler pulled out of a proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.

In an interview on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers meeting in Japan, Le Maire said Paris might consider reducing the state's 15 percent stake in Renault, if such a move led to a "more solid" alliance between the Japanese and French firms.

Le Maire said Renault should concentrate on forging closer ties with its Japanese partner Nissan before seeking other alliances.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler stunned the auto world with a proposed "merger of equals" with Renault that would, by bringing in Renault's Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, have created a car giant spanning the globe.

The combined group would have been by far the world's biggest, with total sales of some 15 million vehicles.

But the deal collapsed suddenly on Thursday, with Fiat Chrysler blaming Paris for the failure.

"It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully," the Italo-American manufacturer said in a statement.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.