RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
Mike next to a banner carrying his favourite slogan: « Retake Hong-Kong. Revolution of our times ».
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/20 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
G7 France Globalisation Protests United Kingdom Iran United States

Diplomacy and protests ahead of G7 summit in Biarritz

By
media Police patrol the security perimeter of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 23 August 2019. Regis Duvignau/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron met with world leaders and their representatives ahead of the Group of Seven summit which opens in the south-western French city of Biarritz on Saturday. The summit will be focused on issues of inequality, leaving protesters sceptical.

On Friday Macron was set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as France and other world powers seek to salvage a 2015 international nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew earlier this year.

Macron met with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Thursday in Paris. Both the Iranian nuclear deal, and tensions between India and Pakistan are certain to come up at this weekend’s G7 summit, attended by US President Donald Trump, along with Boris Johnson as Britain’s new Prime Minister.

The Group of Seven includes France, the US and Britain, along with Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The host of the summit usually sets the agenda, and France has officially focused the Biarritz meeting on the broad theme of reducing inequality.

Leaders often meet one to one and can discuss anything else, and Macron has already called for a discussion about fires in the Amazon. He is also due to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he will discuss the case of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

Civil society

Macron is hosting civil society representatives in Paris on Friday for what the presidency is calling a “day of dialogue” ahead of the summit, to address issues such as equality between men and women and climate change.

Several NGOs have decided to boycott the summit to protest against the presidency’s decision to limit the number of accreditations.

Réseau action climat (Climate action network), which brings together 32 local and national organisations, including Greenpeace and Oxfam France, said NGOs received 25 spots, compared to nearly 100 in past years, a move they call “an attack on freedom of expression of civil society”.

Protests

Over 13,000 police officers have been deployed to protect the summit in Biarritz, in France’s Basque country. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned of the threat of “outbreaks” of violence, citing protests in Prague in 2000; Genoa, Italy, in 2001, Rostock, Germany, in 2007; and London in 2009

Sceptical of the organisers' message this year, thousands of protesters are already camped in Biarritz. They claim that capitalism has led to damaging inequalities and that environmental degradation has harmed the global economy.

Anti-globalisation and climate activists have been joined by Yellow Vest protesters and Basque nationalists for a "counter-G7" summit at Hendaye, south of Biarritz on the Franco-Spanish border.

Organisers plan peaceful marches in Hendaye and Irun on Saturday, while Yellow Vest organisers called for their 41st Saturday protest to be held in Biarritz, off-limits to protesters.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.