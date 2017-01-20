Left and right fall out over Paris's Seineside traffic ban

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
Girma Beyene with Akalé Wubé
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Paris Pollution France Traffic Seine

Left and right fall out over Paris's Seineside traffic ban

By
media The Paris rive bank, now closed to cars Reuters/Charles Platiau

Paris's Socialist-run city council and the right-wing-controlled Ile de France regional council are locked in battle over the closure of the banks of the River Seine to traffic. The move is part of the French capital's drive to fight pollution levels that hit their highest for 10 years last month.

"We want to be constructive," regional council boss Valérie Pécresse told a press conference to present her alternatives to the city council's controversial closure of part of the road along the right bank of the Seine to traffic.

The deputy mayor responsible for the scheme, Christophe Najdovski, was not impressed.

"If she wanted to have dialogue she could have talked to us rather than to the press," he commented.

Citing a survey commissioned by her regional authority that contradicted the positive findings of an earlier one done for the city council, Pécresse has proposed three choices, all of which would involve putting cars back on the river bank.

Cars would return Seineside

Two would reopen one lane on the lower riverside to cars, and have cars, bikes and buses on a higher level, which is currently open to traffic.

The third would have two lanes open to traffic on both the lower and the higher level.

In all cases there would be a speed limit of either 30km/hr or 50km/hr.

The aim is to have "less traffic, fewer traffic jams and more room for pedestrians, bicycles and public transport", according to the proposals' authors.

None are acceptable to the city council, according to Najdovski, a member of the Green party EELV.

"They mean blood and tears," he told Le Parisien newspaper.

War of statistics

The regional council's survey notes a negative impact on traffic in the city centre and an increase in noise pollution, "especially at night".

It also says that pollution rises when cars slow down because of heavy traffic.

Pollution watchdog Airparif responded by saying that it was too early to reach any serious conclusions.

"These figures are based on a theoretical and very localised calculation," it commented, adding that a reliable view of the effects on air in the Paris conurbation will only be possible after six months.

Earlier in the week Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo presented an Airparif report that showed that pedestrians on the lower level breathe in 25 percent less nitrous oxide than those on the higher level, who in turn breathe in 10 percent less than pedestrians on the opposite side of the road.

Airparif warned that it had found "no clear trend that could be put down to the closure of the river banks alone" and said a further survey will be taken in the spring.

Najdovski insisted that "the reduction in traffic noted since October is confirmed" and that, while journeys are now longer than before the measure was introduced, they have not been lengthened by as much as predicted.

Right-wing to end free transport on high-pollution days

As from this month, motorists in Paris are obliged to have a sticker showing how much pollution their vehicle causes on their windscreens.

The dirtiest will be banned from the streets when pollution soars, as it did in December.

Then traffic was restricted according to licence plate numbers and public transport was free.

Pécresse has proposed abolishing free public transport on high-pollution days.

Air pollution causes an estimated 48,000 deaths a year in France.

NKM v Hidalgo

Another right-winger, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, weighed in on Friday, accusing Hidalgo, who beat her in her bid to become the capital's mayor, of having "no consistent convictions" on the environment.

"Today Paris is a city stressed out by Anne Hidalgo's policies," she told Le Parisien.

The city council is now "an employment exchange for the Socialist Party", which faces probable defeat in this year's presidential and legislative elections, Kosciusko-Morizet said, accusing Hidalgo of counting on that defeat for the sake of her long-term political ambitions.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.