Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Environment
Nuclear Electricity France

France on way to closing oldest nuclear power station

By
media France's oldest nuclear power station at Fessenheim, near Colmar, Alsace Reuters/Vincent Kessler/Files

The executive board of France's power company, EDF, has accepted a government compensation offer that opens the way to the closure of the country's oldest nuclear reactor, at Fessenheim in Alsace. But the decision was taken on the chairman's casting vote, with workers' representatives all voting against.

The EDF directors voted to accept a compensation package of 446 million euros on Tuesday.

But only just - six employee representatives voted against, six independent members voted for and government representatives abstained because of conflict of interest, according to sources.

In the case of a tie, managing director Jean-Bernard Lévy's vote decides, so the vote was in favour.

EDF is 85.6 percent state-owned.

The decision means that EDF should now ask the government to withdraw its permit to operate the reactor, opening the way for closure at the end of 2018, when a reactor in Flamanville, on the Channel coast, comes on stream, later than planned due to delays in construction.

The compensation package is much higher than the 80-100 million euros initially offered by Environment Minister Ségolène Royal.

2,000 jobs may go

The Fessenheim reactor's 850 employees have fought hard against closure, claiming that it is not a safety risk.

They cited a study that estimated the company will lose between 1.6 billion and six billion euros in income and appealed for it to be allowed to stay open for another 20 years.

More than 2,000 jobs will be lost, if the effect of subcontractors and suppliers is counted, according to another study.

Reliance on nuclear

Closing Fessenheim was one of President François Hollande's election campaign promises in 2012 and is enthusiastically supported by the Green party EELV, which joined his government but quit when Manuel Valls became prime minister.

While the contenders to be the Socialist Party's candidate in this year's presidential election and centrist Emmanuel Macron are in favour of closure, mainstream right candidate François Fillon has promised to keep Fessenheim open if he is elected.

A sustainable growth law passed last year aimed to reduce France's reliance on nuclear power by 25 percent from and the 75 percent share it currently has in France's power supply.

