French leaders slam Trump Cop21 pullout

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Love and infertility issues in "Stay with Me", a new novel by Ayòbámi …
Ayòbámi Adébáyò, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
  • media
    International report
    Producing leather from fish skin at Kenya's Lake Bogoria
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Love and infertility issues in "Stay with Me", a new novel by …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Cop21 United States France Climate change Paris Climate Conference 2015

French leaders slam Trump Cop21 pullout

By
media Green campiagners arrange their bodies to form a message in front of Paris's Eiffel Tower during the Cop21 talks Reuters/Benoit Tessier

French and world leaders reacted furiously to President Donald Trump announcement that the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, is quitting the 2015 Paris climate agreement. President Emmanuel Macron urged climate defenders to "make our planet great again", while former foreign affairs minister Laurent Fabius, who chaired the Cop21 talks, slammed the move as "shameful".

"I reaffirm clearly that the Paris Agreement remains irreversible and will be implemented not just by France but by all the other nations," Macron said in a TV address broadcast both in French and English.

"To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the president the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second homeland. I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment."

Tweaking Trump's "Make America great again" slogan, he promised "We will succeed because we are fully committed, because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again."

In a rare joint statement, Germany, France and Italy repeated Macron's assertion that the "the agreement cannot be renegotiated" and noted Trump's decision "with regret".

Macron and German leader Angela Merkel confirmed their commitment to the agreement in a phone conversation on Thursday evening.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday called Trump's move "calamitous", arguing that the US president is "making a mistake for the interests of his country and his people and a blunder for the future of our planet".

Fabius slams 'shameless lie'

Fabius was even more vehement on France 2 TV on Friday.

"This decision, this speech, is a shameful bluder and a major error," he stormed, adding that it was based on "lies" and accusing Trump of "extraordinary arrogance".

The US president's claim that he was acting in the interests of his country's economy was a "shameless lie", the former foreign affairs minister declared, arguing that more jobs will be created in green energy than will be lost in "outdated sectors".

Even Florian Philippot of the far-right National Front described the decision as "pretty heartbraking".

It is "regrettable" but more symbolically than for the content of the agreement, "since we know that the Paris agreement was very imperfect and rather unambitious", he told RFI.

Obama calls for resistance

The Cop21 accord was signed in Paris in 2015 when Barack Obama was US president.

Its 195 signatories agreed on efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

Obama quickly issued a statement encouraging a national rejection of Trump's announcement.

In the business world, the heads of Disney, General Motors, General Electric, Exxon Mobil and Goldman Sachs all rejected the president's announcement.

And Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, announced he was quitting Trump's advisory councils on business in protest.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.