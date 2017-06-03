US billionaire Bloomberg joins France's Macron to support Paris climate accord

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Mamane’s international cast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mamane’s international cast
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Environment France USA Cop21 Climate change

US billionaire Bloomberg joins France's Macron to support Paris climate accord

By
media Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo at the COP21 climate conference, Le Bourget, December 5, 2015 AFP

American billionaire Michael Bloomberg joined French President Emmanuel Macron for a surprise meeting to support the 2015 Paris climate change agreement on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US would pull out of the deal.

"Americans don't need Washington to meet our Paris commitments and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it," Bloomberg said.

Macron, who joined other European leaders in criticising Trump's decision and in vowing to defend the Cop21 deal, described the Paris accord as "irreversible" and hailed Bloomberg as "a key player in the climate battle".

On Thursday Bloomberg said he was launching a coalition of mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties to sign a statement of support to reach the emission reduction goals the US made in Paris in 2015.

Bloomberg also pledged to raise 15 million dollars (13 million euros) for the UN's climate body, to make up for US funding likely to be axed by Trump.

The money will support the operations of the Bonn-based secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Bloomberg is also president of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a coalition of 90 cities around the world that is pushing programmes to reduce carbon emissions and shore up urban defences against climate change.

The chair of the group is Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who was also present at Friday's talks.

French ministry's reply to Donald Trump

In an unusual move on Friday, France's foreign affairs ministry issues a fact-check of Donald Trump's claims about the Paris agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the US cannot complete its withdrawal until just weeks after the US presidential election in 2020.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.