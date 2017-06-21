Heatwave poses health, pollution dangers to France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
'Pepper' welcomes visitors to VivaTech 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    International report
    Greenpeace tracks down illegal fishing off African coast, Part …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Baby Louis and his parents
  • media
    Global Focus
    South Africa trial to decide fate of Western Sahara phosphate …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Paris France Pollution heatwave Health

Heatwave poses health, pollution dangers to France

By
media People bathe in a Paris fountain this week Reuters/Charles Platiau

Temperatures in parts of France could reach 37°C Wednesday and Thursday, posing serious and health and safety risks.

The French weather service issued an Orange heatwave alert to 66 departments, warning residents to seek a climate-controlled space and avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day.

Meteoroligists say that temperatures were expected to hit 37°C in the Val-de-Marne, east of Paris, 36°C in Landes in the south-west and 35°C in Aube in the east by Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond heatstroke, authorities worry that the high temperatures could elevate already high pollution levels in and around Paris.

The concentration of ozone in the Paris region has exceeded the recommended level of 180g/m³ since Monday.

Traffic restricted in Paris

Paris police activated traffic restrictions - forbidding 28 percent of vehicles registered in the French capital from taking to the road Wednesday and Thursday.

They say the traffic restriction will reduce the amount of highly polluting nitrogen oxides emitted by 32 percent.

Additional restrictions limited cars and trucks from travelling over 20 km/h and carrying over 3.5 tons in the Paris region.

The Paris city council modified the hours of many public pools and parks.
Seven parks will be remain open overnight.

The same heatwave has kept temperatures high across Europe.

Temperatures in the northern hemisphere were 0.44°C above normal for Tuesday, according to the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.