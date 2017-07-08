Macron hopes to convince Trump on climate, calls Paris conference

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 in Hamburg
Reuters/Philippe Wojaze
Paris will host a second climate change conference on 12 December with particular emphasis on finance , French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the end of the G20 talks in Hamburg on Saturday. He hopes to convince US President Donald Trump to change his mind on fighting global warming, he added.
"On 12 December [...] I will organise a new summit in order to take new action for the climate, including on the issue of financing," Macron said, noting that the date is the second anniversary of the Cop21 Paris climate agreement.
It will attempt to facilitate the payment of private and public finance promised during those talks, he said.
It will also "identify projects that can be financed and will represent a concrete advance".