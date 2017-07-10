Record rainfall in Paris as summer storms hit France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Paris Weather France Storm Transport

Record rainfall in Paris as summer storms hit France

By
media A Paris street during Sunday's two-hour storm AFP

A record 49 millimetres of rain in an hour fell on Paris on Sunday evening as storms caused flooding in the metro and on roads in the French capital and elsewhere across the country.

The equivalent of three normal weeks' rainfall fell in just one hour as a violent storm hit Paris, causing as many as 15 metro stations to be closed due to flooding and 87 interventions by the emergency services in the capital and neighbouring towns.

The previous record was 47mm on 2 July 1995.

With 1,700 calls from panicked locals since the storm hit at 9.30pm, the emergency services tweeted an appeal to call only in urgent cases.

Paris emrgency services say they are overwhelmed

At 7.30am Monday they were still dealing with flooding in the Les Halles shopping mall and transport hub, the archives of the Culture Ministry and a carpark in northern Paris.

The storms, which followed a heatwave that saw exceptional temperatures in much of France, started again on Monday morning but traffic on the metro was reported to have returned to normal, apart from three stations that were closed 8.00am.

Roads were flooded in the north of Paris, disrupting commuter traffic.

There was also exceptionally heavy rainfall in other parts of France - 86mm in Vienne in the Alps and 77mm in Lons-Le-Saunier in the Jura.

Twelve departments in the Paris region and central France were still on storm alert Monday morning, although it was expected to be lifted before midday.

More storms were forecast for the afternoon in eastern and central France with hail and winds of up to 80km per hour likely.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.