Teenagers arrested as France fights wildfires

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
When Venezuela no longer feels like home
Venezuelans living in Argentina demonstrate outside the Foreign Ministry building in Buenos Aires on 1 April, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Fire France Corsica Côte d'Azur Tourism

Teenagers arrested as France fights wildfires

By
media Firefighters spray water on hot spots after a fire in Bormes-les-Mimosas Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The huge wildfires that have forced mass evacuations in the south of France were not yet under control on Thursday, officials said. Two teenagers were reported to have been arrested on suspicion of arson near Marseille.

"The fire is not completely under control but we are winning the fight," Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Bernier, the civil security officer leading the emergency effort in Bormes-les-Mimosa, the scene of the worst blaze, said. "Things are going in the right direction but new fires are starting caused by gusts of wind."

Some 12,000 people had been moved to safety on Tuesday and 1,500 spent Wednesday night in emergency accommodation while others chose to sleep on the beach rather than return to campsites.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe praised the 6,000 emergency service and military personnel fighting the flames on a visit to an emergency shelter on Wednesday.

A firefighter walks past burned trees at Bormes-les-Mimosas Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The fire had not spread during the night but gusts of wind caused new blazes to flare up from time to time on Thursday.

A Canadair waterbomber, provided by Italy, was sent to the island of Corsica after fires started again near Biguglia, in the north of the island, following an appeal for more resources from regional president Gilles Simeoni.

Flare-ups were also reported on social media at Carros near Nice.

More than 7,000 hectares of vegetation have been burnt in four days and investigators are trying to establish the causes.

Teenagers arrested

Negligence by members of the public, for example discarding cigarette ends, has been blamed but there are also suspicions of arson.

Two teenagers, one 16 and the other 17, were still in detention at Martigues, near Marseille, on Thursday after being arrested the day before in possession of matches, lighters and binoculars, according to France Info radio.

One person who had been arrested earlier was also still in detention in relation to a fire in Peynier, near Aix-en-Provence, while two others had been released.

Many of the fires are “of criminal origin” and the “activity of arsonists” has to be stopped, Renaud Muselier, president of the Provence regional council, told FranceInfo.

Environmental campaigners have warned that similar wildfires can be expected in the future as summers become hotter and drier due to global warming.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.