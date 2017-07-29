Man charged with starting French wildfire

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Firefighters at Ramatuelle in Provence
Valery HacheAFP
A man has been charged with accidentally starting one of the fires that ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of vegetation in the south of France and Corsica this week and two teenagers have been named as assisted witnesses, which means they could be charged later.
With all the fires having subsided, except for one at Artigues near Aix-en-Provence, investigations have been launched to find out how they started.
A 42-year-old man was charged Friday after confessing to accidentally starting the fire at Peynier, also near Aix-en-Provence.He ws reportedly using a grinder, which sent out sparks that set fire to dry grass.