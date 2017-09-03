Fires flare up again in southern France

RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
My proudest achievement
 
  RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 04h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 04h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 05h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 05h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 06h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 06h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 06h30 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 06h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 07h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 07h30 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/01 14h06 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 14h30 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/01 16h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 16h30 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
    The Sound Kitchen
    My proudest achievement
    Mid-East Junction
    Falafel - where does it come from?
    International report
    Dance school in Senegal faces closure
    International report
    FC Barcelona coaches train young Argentinian players
    Cinefile
    A meeting with 120 BPM's Robin Campillo
Environment
Fire Natural disasters France Provence

Fires flare up again in southern France

By
media A Canadair water bomber fights fires in the south of France in July Reuters/Eric Gaillard

French emergency services were battling a major forest fire in the south of France on Sunday, just weeks after several thousand hectares were destroyed by blazes in Provence and the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Some 115 people were moved out of a campsite and another 50 from a residential area at Hyères, south-east France, after the fire broke out at about 10.00 pm on Saturday night.

About 430 hectares have gone up in flames, according to local officials.

More than 400 firefighters, assisted by water bombers, were battling the blaze on Sunday morning.

Several roads, as well as a high-voltage power supply, have been cut off at the request of the fire department.

The Mistral wind died down during the night but gusts of 40-60 km/h could spread the fire again, officials warned.

Prosecutors in Toulon have opened into an inquiry, saying they have clues that indicate that the fire was deliberately started.

Several less serious fires also broke out on Corsica on Saturday and forecasts of strong winds and dry weather meant a high risk of new flare-ups on the brush-covered mountainsides on Sunday.

Wildfires in July destroyed several thousand hectares of vegetation in the south of France and Corsica, closing in on tourist destinations such as Saint Tropez.

