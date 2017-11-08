France to oppose EU 5-year renewal for glyphosate weedkiller

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont during a live TV interview at the Belgian RTBF studio in Brussels, Belgium on 3 November, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
  • media
    International media
    Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Why things are getting tougher for Monrovia's fishermen
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The idealists won!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Ecology Health European Union France Agriculture

France to oppose EU 5-year renewal for glyphosate weedkiller

By
media French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot Reuters/Benoit Tessier

France is to oppose a five-year renewal of authorisation for the controversial weedkiller glyphosate, saying it should be for three years instead. The European Commission is to propose the five-year option to a meeting of member-states in Brussels on Thursday. Environmental campaigners are calling for a permanent ban, citing fears that the herbicide could cause cancer.

"France's position is three years," Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot told French media on Wednesday, adding that it will vote against a five-year renewal.

The European Commission initially recommended a 10-year renewal when the current authorisation runs out on 15 December but faced opposition from member-states, including France.

Green campaigners, notably Greenpeace, oppose any renewal at all and last month handed in a petition with 1.3 million signatures calling for a total ban.

Hulot said that France is "aiming for an end" of glysophate's use, while expressing sympathy for farmers who are "overwhelmed by all the constraints imposed on them".

Monsanto's Roundup

Glyphosate's opponents point to a 2015 World Health Organisation's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer that concluded it was "probably carcinogenic".

But the European Food Safety Authority and the European Chemicals Agency both say it is unlikely to cause cancer in humans, in line with a 2016 review carried out by WHO experts and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

US corporation Monsanto, which makes the Roundup weedkiller whose active ingredient is glyphosate, insists it meets European licencing standards.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.