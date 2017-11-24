French court suspends sale of 2 Dow pesticides over possible risk to bees

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
Art imitating power: Why the Louvre Abu Dhabi is more than just a museum
An Iranian artefact in the Louvre Abu Dhabi
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov wins ATP World Tour Finals
  • media
    International report
    Laughing all the way to the West Bank
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Why did Zimbabwe's war veterans ditch Mugabe?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Death toll in Sinai mosque attack rises to over 200

A bomb and gunfire attack has kulled at least 200 people in a mosque on the Sinai peninsula, Egyptian state-run TV reports. Officials say the attackers set off a bomb and then opened fire on worshippers, several of whom were soldiers. No group has claimed responsibility. The military is fighting the local branch of the Islamic State armed group in the area.

Environment
Law Ecology Wildlife France Agriculture

French court suspends sale of 2 Dow pesticides over possible risk to bees

By
media A beehive - several pesticides have been identified as a danger to bees REUTERS

A French court has temporarily banned the use of two new pesticides produced by US corporation Dow, following campaigners' claims they could be harmful to bees.

Citing the precautionary principle, Judge Didier Sabroux on Friday suspended an earlier authorisation of the sale of Dow's Transform and Closer pesticides until a definitive ruling on their legality has been made.

There was not enough information about their effects on already vulnerable bee populations, he said.

France's food and environment watchdog Anses gave Transform and Closer, which are used to treat crops against aphids, the green light at the end of September.

The products' active ingredient, sulfaxoflor, is authorised for use in 41 countries.

But campaign group Générations Futures claims tests have shown that sulfaxoflor is a new kind of neocotinoid.

Neocotinoid-based pesticides are in the process of being banned in France.

Anses admits that sulfaxoflor is harmful to bees, Sabroux said, and he said there was no guarantee that the pesticides would always be sprayed by professionals trained in the use of appropriate doses.

France's agriculture and environment ministries asked Anses in October to examine new scientific research and report on it within three months.

Dow, whose agroscience arm is headquartered near Nice, where the court sat, argues that sulfaxoflor is "more respectful of biodiversiaty".

The company and Anses have two weeks to appeal the decision.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.