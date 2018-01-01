RFI in 15 languages

 

Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
  RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 04h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 04h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 05h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 05h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 06h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 06h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 06h30 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/01 06h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 07h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/01 07h30 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 14h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h03 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h06 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/31 14h30 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/31 14h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/31 16h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/29 16h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h03 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/31 16h30 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/31 16h33 GMT
Environment
Weather France Storm New Year

One man dies as New Year storm approaches France

By
media Waves hit the coast at Batz-sur-Mer, western France, a day before storm Carmen's arrival LOIC VENANCE:AFP

One man was killed and 40,000 homes hit by power cuts as high winds hit France ahead of the arrival of Storm Carmen on Monday.

Some 40 of France's 101 departments were on storm warning on Monday with Storm Carmen hitting the Atlantic coast in the morning.

There was rain and high winds in parts of the country even before it arrived, although it was not necessary to call of Paris's New Year fireworks, as had been feared.

A man in his 60s was killed when a tree hit his car in Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in the French Basque Country.

Earlier in weekend two skiers died - one, a Spaniard, in the Pyrenees mountains that straddle the Spanish border, the other, a Frenchman, in the Alps.

Flying chicken coop

In the western region of Brittany 40,000 households suffered power cuts, according to power company Enedis.

In the far-western area of Finistère the wind ripped up a chicken coop and blew it onto the RN165 main road, while two container ships had to take shelter in the port of Brest.

A number of seaside events, such as New Year parties and swims, were cancelled on Sunday and ferry links to the islands of Belle-Ile and Ouessant off Brittany were closed, as was the bridge to the island of Noirmoutier.

Corsica to bear brunt

Carmen is the third storm to hit France this winter a fter Ada and Bruno in December and meteorologists predicted winds of up to 150km/h moving across the Massif Central mountains overnight.

The Mediterranean island of Corsica was expected to be hardest hit when the storm arrived.

The public has been warned to avoid unnecessary trips, drive slowly, avoid seafronts and forests, and watch out for falling trees, roof-tiles and other objects.

Record New Year temperature in Paris

Despite the wind and rain, the weather in Paris was unprecedentedly clement on New Year's Eve.

At 15.1°C, temperatures were the highest since records began in 1872.

Temperatures in Strasbourg in eastern France hit 15.2°C, which was also a record.

One reason for the mild weather was in fact the approach of Storm Carmen, Météo France weather forecaster Patrick Galois told the AFP news agency.

The Netherlands also experienced record temperatures for the time of year on Sunday.

