One man dies, 15+ injured as Storm Eleanor hits France

One man died and at least 15 people were injured in France as Storm Eleanor raced across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. Flights were cancelled at some French airports, road and rail traffic was seriously disrupted and the Eiffel Tower closed.

Storm Eleanor, the fifth to hit Europe and the fourth to hit France over the past month, brought winds of up to 160 km/h and caused a number of accidents in France, at least one of them fatal.

A skier was killed by a falling tree in the French Alps, where several resorts shut ski lifts, on Wednesday.

Of the 15 people reported to have been hurt in France, four suffered serious injuries caused by falling cables, concrete or trees.

The storm has disrupted rail and air transport in France, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Eleanor first tore through England and Northern Ireland, causing power cuts, airport closures and other transport problems.

Some 60 percent of incoming flights and 33 percent of departures were cancelled at Paris's Charles De Gaulle airport between 7.15 and 9.00am Wednesday.

Flights were also suspended at Bâle-Mulhouse and Strasbourg airports.

Emergency services carried out about 3,500 interventions and 225,000 homes suffered power cuts.

In Paris the Eiffel Tower was closed because of the wind and the city closed parks and gardens.

Storm warnings run until Thursday morning.

The north of the Mediterranean island of Corsica was bracing for violent gusts that could reach 200 kilometres per hour on Wednesday night.