Delegates look on the bright side of COP24 climate summit

RFI's Christina Okello met some of those looking on the bright side, in this report from Katowice:
Noer adi Wardajo, who runs the Indonesia pavilion at the COP24 summit in Poland, says dance and music can help stop climate change.
"Dance makes us with a clear minds...and we can think better for the future for the planet, playing music and dance, it’s important not just to negotiate but to connect again." he says, joining others for a demonstration, captured on Instagram.
Nearly 200 nations are huddled at UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland until December 14.
The talks will enter into their decisive phase next week, when world leaders arrive.
But here, for the time being, people are staying positive, despite what tomorrow will bring.