RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
Blick Bassy at Le Général hotel on the eve of tribute to Um Nyobè
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Happy as Lazzaro and The Mumbai Murders
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
COP24 Environment Poland Coal

Delegates look on the bright side of COP24 climate summit

By
media People visit an exhibition of Indonesia inside the venue of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 6, 2018 Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

This year's COP24 climate summit in Katowice, Poland, attended by delegates from 200 countries is rich in variety when it comes sharing environmental, economic and cultural perspectives.
 

RFI's Christina Okello met some of those looking on the bright side, in this report from Katowice:

Report from COP24 summit Katowice Poland 7 Dec 2018 07/12/2018 Listen

Noer adi Wardajo, who runs the Indonesia pavilion at the COP24 summit in Poland, says dance and music can help stop climate change.

"Dance makes us with a clear minds...and we can think better for the future for the planet, playing music and dance, it’s important not just to negotiate but to connect again." he says, joining others for a demonstration, captured on Instagram.

 

Nearly 200 nations are huddled at UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland until December 14.

The talks will enter into their decisive phase next week, when world leaders arrive.

But here, for the time being, people are staying positive, despite what tomorrow will bring.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.