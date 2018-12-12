RFI in 15 languages

 

The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Environment
Environment Climate change Arctic

Why it matters that the Arctic is warming up

By
media Sami reindeer herder Nils Mathis Sara, 60, drives his ATV as he follows a herd of reindeer on the Finnmark Plateau, Norway REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the planet, according to a new study by the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the NOAA.

This year the region experienced the second-warmest air temperatures ever recorded.

For the past 13 years, the NOAA, has been publishing reports on the growing worrisome situation of the Arctic.

This year’s findings are not considered a major break from previous ones, but it does underline the continuing trend of a warmer Arctic.

In fact, the region has warmed up in the past five years since records have been kept in 1900.

Marit-Solveig Seidenkrantz, a professor in Paleoclimate at the Aaruhus University in Denmark says since the advent of industrialization in the 1830s, the arctic has been changing.

But why is what happens in the Arctic of any interest to us?

RFI's Anne-Marie Bissada put the question to Seidenkrantz:

