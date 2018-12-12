Why it matters that the Arctic is warming up

This year the region experienced the second-warmest air temperatures ever recorded.
For the past 13 years, the NOAA, has been publishing reports on the growing worrisome situation of the Arctic.
This year’s findings are not considered a major break from previous ones, but it does underline the continuing trend of a warmer Arctic.
In fact, the region has warmed up in the past five years since records have been kept in 1900.
Marit-Solveig Seidenkrantz, a professor in Paleoclimate at the Aaruhus University in Denmark says since the advent of industrialization in the 1830s, the arctic has been changing.
But why is what happens in the Arctic of any interest to us?
RFI's Anne-Marie Bissada put the question to Seidenkrantz: