Polar bears: stars of biodiversity protection or geopolitical tool?

Since the release of a footage showing a starving polar bear on iceless land in December 2017, the animal has become the symbol of climate change. However, according to French geographer and researcher Farid Benhammou, it can also be subject to geopolitical tensions where efforts to protect it, and hunting, try to coexist. This week, the international community marked International Polar Bear Day .

As a researcher with Poitiers University, Farid Benhammou is co-author with Rémy Marion of a book called Géopolitique de l’ours polaire - or the Geopolitics of The Polar Bear, released in 2015. He outlined some of the challenges today and in the future facing this solitary animal.

The interview below with RFI has been edited for clarity.

Q: What’s at stake with polar bear?

There are a number political issues surrounding the protection and hunting of polar bears.

The polar bear is protected in most of the Artic region of most countries where it is found. But under the Washington Convention - CITES - which manages the trafficking and trade of protected species, it is in Annex 2. That means that there is a country that has been licensed to allowing hunting of the [listed] animals for aboriginal people. In this case the country is Canada and the people in question are the Inuit.

The polar bear is hunted under very strict conditions that are tightly controlled by Canadian and Inuit authorities.

It is hunted for subsistence reasons. However, this is not the first cause of the [decline] of the polar bear.

The first cause is the disappearance of its environment, namely the melting of the sea ice caused by global warming.

Q: Which countries are impacted by geopolitical issues?

Some countries sought around 2010, to put pressure on Canada to ban hunting, especially Russia and the United States.

Canada needs the Inuit to assert territorial sovereignty. The polar bear hunt for the Inuit is not just a matter of subsistence, it's also about identity.

In the Arctic, there is issues around leadership and territorial sovereignty. Tensions between Canada and the United States are linked to the Northwest Passage. The United States would like this route to be considered international waters.

What is ironic is that the United States and Russia were calling for a halt to the hunt, while the biggest threat to the polar bear is pollution and global warming. Russia and the United States are both highly implicated in global warming.

Since 2016, the situation has calmed somewhat. On site many local actors and scientists cooperate. Russia and the United States have decided not to apply for classification in Annex 1, which completely prohibits hunting.

Q: Are there any other species threatened in the Arctic?

There are other species, less emblematic than the polar bear, which are also threatened like the polar fox, walrus.

The polar bear is a bit of an animal star of the biodiversity [challenge] because of its physique part, and the physique of the cubs, which are beautiful stuffed animals, all white. It is quite striking - quite a selling point.

The species is, of course threatened, even though the forecasts are less pessimistic than those of a few years ago. It is thought that 30 percent could disappear, instead of the 50 percent forecast.

In sum, the polar bear is a species that symbolises the entire environment and ecosystem.

