RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
  • media
    International report
    Tunisians face rising food prices during Ramadan
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Tune in to Paris Live at 1300GMT with news and features from France and around the world
Environment
France Pollution Waste

Most plastic pollution in Mediterranean 'comes from France'

By
media Compressed plastic cups destined to be recycled at the headquarters of recycling startup company Canibal in Gennevilliers, France. AFP

The Mediterranean is sick with plastic waste – and France is largely to blame. That’s the assessment of the World Wildlife Fund, whose report released Friday is urging decision-makers to get on board with policies to address the problem.

Each year 570,000 tonnes of plastic enters the Mediterranean, estimates the WFF, adding it’s the equivalent of dumping 33,800 plastic bottles into the sea every minute.

Twenty-four million tonnes of plastic waste is generated by Mediterranean countries every year, making the region is the world’s 4th largest producer of plastics – and only 22 percent of that is recycled. Most is either incinerated or buried.

“Almost one third of Mediterranean’s plastic waste is mismanaged,” the report says. “This plastic, which either remains uncollected or ends up in illegal landfills and open dumps, is most likely to make its way into rivers, and eventually the sea.”

Instead of winding down on plastic production and turning to greener alternatives, the 22 countries that make up the Mediterranean region are increasing their production of plastics. Already, 76 kilograms of plastic goods are being made for each person – far higher than the global average.

'All actors have a role to play'

The WWF is calling on Mediterranean governments, industry and ordinary people to join forces to end plastic waste leakage into the Mediterranean by 2030.

The NGO wants to see a ban on single-use plastics, more investment in effective waste-management systems, support for innovative plastic alternatives and the adoption of a legally binding treaty committing to all of these things.

Members of an environmental protection association take part in a campagne called "Zero plastic in the Mediterranean" to raise awareness of contamination of the sea, near the island of Frioul in Marseille on 12 July, 2018. Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Although France is the largest Mediterranean economy, its rate of recycling of plastic waste is lower than that of Spain, Slovenia, Italy and Israel – something the WWF puts down to poor waste management.

In fact, all French departments, or districts, on the Mediterranean coast have household waste collection rates that are lower than the national average, which in 2013 was 36.5 percent.

Collection rates are particularly low in South Corsica (15 percent) and Var (22 percent), while the landfill rate is notably high in areas such as Marseille (40 percent) and Corsica (75 percent). Oversaturated dumps in these areas have also led to the creation of many open dumpsites.

Not only does plastic production across the Mediterranean emit some 194 million tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere every year, costs associated with plastic pollution are estimated at 641 million euros.

The release of the report "Stop the Flood of Plastic" comes on the eve of World Oceans Day, on Saturday 8 June.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.