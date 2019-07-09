RFI in 16 languages

 

Environment
Donald Trump Paris Climate Conference 2015 Global warming

Trump trashes Paris climate deal, again

By
media Donald Trump talking to some of those who attended his White House speech on the environment, 8 July 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump on Monday once again denounced the 2015 Paris climate deal as "unfair, ineffective, and very, very expensive".

Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the Paris agreement, concluded in 2015 with almost every nation on the planet. The pact aims to limit global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

"We want the cleanest air. We want crystal clean water. And that's what we're doing," Trump said during a speech on "America's environmental leadership" at the White House.

His administration has eased environmental regulations, and last year Trump said he didn't believe a US government report warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change unchecked.

"We will defend the environment but we will also defend American sovereignty, American prosperity, and we will defend American jobs," he said in his Monday speech.

Denouncing what he called "a relentless war on American energy" under the previous administration of Barack Obama, Trump forcefully rejected "radical plans" in the struggle against climate change which, according to him, "would not make the world cleaner."

Reacting on Twitter, former vice president Al Gore said Trump "is refusing to see reality."

Gore, co-winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his activism on climate change, said that "American voters aren't fooled by the President's attempts to cover up his failed environmental record."

