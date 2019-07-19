RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Blame it on the juice!
  • media
    International report
    Sex education gets serious in Senegal
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Climate change France Carbon emissions Environment

French senate approves carbon neutrality law by 2050

By
media Youth activists in France join global protests led by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg calling for climate action to halt global warming, 15 March 2019. AFP PHOTO/Alain JOCARD

French senators have approved a bill setting France on a new target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and go carbon-neutral by 2050. The bill is part of the government's climate and energy package and was adopted at first reading after several modifications.

The bill, which is in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement, was approved without a vote.

The proposal outlines that France will cut its consumption of fossil fuels by 40 percent by 2030 and will shut down its remaining coal plants in 2022.

It also delays cutbacks to nuclear power by a decade.

New energy minister Elisabeth Borne, who is seeking to burnish her green credentials, said Thursday that despite "differences, there are also points we agree on, which allow us to have an interesting discussion."

Senators clashed notably on measures to make homes more energy efficient, however were able to agree on boosting hydroelectric power.

The text, which has undergone numerous changes, has already been adopted by the French parliament and is scheduled to be voted into law after summer.

The 2015 Paris deal saw nations commit to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to a 1.5°C cap if possible.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.