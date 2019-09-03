RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/30 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Mexican women march against murderous machismo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Istanbul’s mayor, one more time
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris by night, salsa by the Seine
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
UK's Boris Johnson loses working parliamentary majority as MP joins Lib Dems
Environment
Press review Mont Blanc Mountain climbing Environment

Eye on France: Mountains, molehills - and rowing machines on Mount Blanc

By
media Mighty, majestic Mont Blanc, Europe's highest peak. © OT Vallée de Chamonix

A piece of gym equipment has been abandonned of the slopes of Mont Blanc, France and Europe's highest peak. Not only has this bizarre story made the pages of the French daily newspapers, it has also been drawn to the attention of President Emmanuel Macron.

A man who gave his name as Matthew Disney and said he was a member of Britain’s Royal Marines last Saturday carried a rowing machine up Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe. Tired after his bizarre solo exploit, and perhaps after a spot of rowing at the summit, Mr Disney did not have the strength to carry the device back down, so he abandoned it in an emergency refuge at 4,362 metres above sea level.

This has made the mayor of the neighbouring town of St Gervais les Bains very angry. So angry, the mayor has written to President Emmanuel Macron, asking the French leader to take action against the “lunatics” who, in the local official’s estimation, risk disfiguring the national park dominated by the mountain.

The mayor, Jean-Marc Peillex, has reached the end of his roll.

Hard times for an innocent hund

The same weekend as the exercise machine, a German tourist forced his dog to climb to the summit, despite having promised mountain police that he would leave the animal in a refuge. The dog owner left quietly in the middle of the night, complete with dog, and finished the climb. The animal survived, but with badly injured paws. You can see photos of the unfortunate beast (as well as of the high-altitude rowing macine) on Mayor Peillex’s Twitter account.

Earlier this summer, two Swiss climbers landed a small plane just east of the summit of Mont Blanc, and then struck out for the top.

Stopped by police, they were fined the maximum 38 euros for failing to use an officially designated airport. At least they didn’t leave the plane behind them!

A national park facing an international challenge

Officials are already grappling with a huge influx of climbers hoping to scale the 4,809-meter-high peak, which has sharply increased security risks as well as environmental impacts.

Warmer temperatures in recent years have melted permafrost, the year-round ice found at high altitude, raising the risk of rock falls on the most popular routes.

Retreating glaciers, which are melting under the effect of higher temperatures, are also leaving the granite slopes more vulnerable and less supported.

In May, officials banned climbers from scaling Mont Blanc unless they had booked a room in one of the three official shelters.

The Alpine peak now attracts nearly 25,000 climbers every year, but the daily crowds have led to flaring tempers among teams jockeying for position, and to rampant illegal camping.

So far this season at least three climbers have died on the slopes of the mountain.

Letter to our leader

"This situation has gone on long enough!" Peillex says in his letter to the president.

Evoking an open-air amusement park and the rather worrying image of “seals balancing balls and fireworks displays,” the mayor warns that the peak risks losing its status as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Jean-Marc Peillex wants Emmanuel Macron to "write and pass laws without delay that from 2020 would severely punish all these wackos (that's the news agency AFP's translation of the French term hurluberlus) who break the law, and restore peace to Mont Blanc."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.