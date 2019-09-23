Banks pledge one trillion dollars for climate emergency

As the United Nations climate summit kicks off at 10 AM in New York, France intends to mobilise resources to save the Amazon rainforest, while development banks have committed over one trillion US dollars to fight climate emergency in developing countries.

The 24 development banks announced that they will provide more than 1 trillion US dollars of climate finance by 2025, including an increasing share for adaptation and resilience, namely for developing economies “in the south”.

From New York, the banks which are members of the International Development Finance Club (IDFC), agreed to launch several concrete actions, including a 10 million US dollars IDFC Climate Facility to finance climate activities at the end of 2019.

The IDFC network of development banks also agreed to set up a strategic partnership with the Green Climate Fund so as to achieve the Paris Agreement objectives in mobilising domestic and international climate finance.

Leading scientists tell us that the gap between what we should do to tackle the climate crisis & what we are actually doing, continues to widen.

We must reverse this trend with decisive #ClimateAction.

New United in Science report: https://t.co/in4a0IEMvA pic.twitter.com/a1uMffxFWv António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 23, 2019

Amozanian Macron

France’s President Emmanuel Macron will be among the heads of state attending the UN Climate Summit in New York, unlike the United States’ President Donald Trump or Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. They both oppose the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Jean-Yves Ledrian said that President Macron intends to give “absolute priority” to climate emergency. The French President intends to launch another appeal to mobilise efforts to save the Amazonian rainforest still swept by fires.

The presidents of Chili, Colombia and a delegation from French Guyana are to join Macron in his appeal for the world's largest rainforest.

Macron also intends to announce that France will double its contribution to the Green Climate Fund and its full commitment to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050.

Greenpeace France told RFI that, given Macron's strong-worded declarations on the Amozonian rainforest, the President should set up a moratorium on soy imports used in cattle farming in France.

"President Macron should also cancel Total's plan to transform its refinery in La Mède , in the south of France, because it is a major cause of deforestation in south-east Asia," says Jean-Françsois Juillard, executive director for Greenpeace France.