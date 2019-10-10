Recycling, bioplastics also harm planet, campaigners warn

Environmental campaigners are warning that bioplastics and recyclable packaging will not solve the world’s plastics pollution crisis – following a pledge by consumer goods giant Unilever to halve its use of virgin plastics.

The maker of brands such as Dove soap, Lipton Tea, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream this week unveiled “ambitious” plans to knock 100,000 metric tonnes off its new plastics load by 2025 – and to refocus its efforts on reusable packaging and alternative materials.

Greenpeace says the move – the first time a major consumer goods company has committed to an absolute reduction in plastics – is welcome, but cautioned that a systemic shift is needed to rein in the ever-growing problem of plastic pollution.

Here are our ambitious new commitments for a waste-free world: by 2025, we will reduce our use of virgin #plastic in our packaging by 50% and help collect and process more plastic packaging than we sell. #CircularEconomy https://t.co/IS7VyyvTlp pic.twitter.com/T0dLcC90ps Unilever (@Unilever) October 6, 2019

Unilever’s announcement comes on the heels of a Greenpeace report that found “false solutions” being put forward by multinational goods companies – such as replacing plastic straws with paper ones and turning to bioplastics – actually do more harm than good.

“These so-called sustainable alternatives would put unacceptable pressures on natural resources such as forests and agricultural land, which have already been overexploited,” the report’s author, Ivy Schlegel, said.

We need a systemic change rather than a material change ... The discussion should be about switching from ‘single-use’ to ‘reusable’ – whether it’s plastic or something else.

About nine million tonnes of plastic – bottles, toys, bags and more – enter our oceans every year, with plastic on track to outweigh fish by 2050 if meaningful changes aren’t made.

But for Delphine Lévi Alvarès, European coordinator of Break Free From Plastic – a movement of 1,400 NGOs pushing for a lasting solution to the plastics pollution crisis – the real problem isn’t plastic at all, but our reliance on disposable materials.

ENVIRONMENT-PLASTICS ©Reuters

“We need a systemic change rather than a material change,” she says. “The discussion should be about switching from ‘single-use’ to ‘reusable’ – whether it’s plastic or something else.”

Substituting one disposable material for another still creates waste that ends up in the natural environment. Added to that is the energy that would have been needed to make the product in the first place.

Depending on the product, this means that plastic – of the reusable/refillable variety – may actually be the best fit, says Lévi Alvarès.

Interview: Delphine Lévi Alvarès, European coordinator, Break Free From Plastic 09/10/2019 Listen

Read more:

As a new generation of bio-based, biodegradable and compostable plastics enter the market, concern is rising over what’s become known as “greenwashing” – or misleading claims over a product’s environmental benefits – leading some governments to ask for evidence to back up those claims.

Regardless, bio-based plastics won’t solve our plastic pollution problem. “The pressure we’re exerting on the ecosystem with fossil fuel-based plastics will also be exerted with bioplastics – because the need for crops would put massive pressure on the land,” Lévi Alvarès explains.

By its own estimates, Unilever products are used every day by 2.5 billion people in more than 190 countries. It’s one of the world’s biggest producers of plastic waste.

Maria-Luiza Pedrotti, CNRS marine biologist specialized in micro-plastics, looks at sea sample taken from the Mediterraneean Sea on a coastal research vessel as part of a scientific study about microplastics damaging marine ecosystems REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The company has conceded that its move to halve its use of new plastics over the next five years – and to recollect and process more plastic than it sells – will require a complete rethink of its business model.

In response, Greenpeace has said that, while this emphasis on collection, recycling and alternative materials is a step in the right direction, it would like to see Unilever phase out single-use plastic and packaging from its business model altogether.

Heads up! False solutions to #plasticpollution abound and we often fall prey to believing in their hype.Let's stop relying on #recycling, #paperbags and #bioplastics. We're only catering to companies' wishes and delaying what needs to happen. #BreakFreeFromPlastic https://t.co/GzEfwlfpH4 Marian Ledesma (@marian16rox) October 7, 2019

For its part, the company says it’s planning a rapid increase in packaging that can be reused or refilled, such as toothpaste tablets, as well as some unwrapped products, like shampoo bars.

“These companies have built their fortunes on packaging – because packaging is the driver of their marketing, and helps to make a product more attractive than that of the competition,” says Lévi Alvarès.

“But what they need to understand is that what they’re bringing to the consumer is the product – not the packaging.”