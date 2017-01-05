British free-runner dies on Paris metro

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Happy New Year!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Restoration work reveals hidden mosaics in Bethlehem's Church
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy New Year!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe
Paris Sport United Kingdom France Tourism

British free-runner dies on Paris metro

By
media Daumesnil metro station, where the accident took place Open access/Geralix

A 20-year-old British free-runner died on New Year's Eve on the Paris metro, officials said Thursday. Police say Nye Frankie Newman was trying to climb onto the roof of a train but his companions insist he "wasn't train-surfing".

Newman was a keen participant in free-running and parkour, in which people climb and jump over buildings and objects in an urban environment and was in Paris with a group of fellow enthusiasts.

After one of his companions alerted the driver of a metro train at 11.30 on New Year's Eve that one of the group had suffered head injuries and needed medical care, he was found "between two coaches of a train for an unknown reason", a statement from the RATP Paris transport department said.

He was taken to hospital by emergency services but later died.

A police source told the AFP news agency that he was trying to climb on the carriage's roof and fell.

But Luke Stones, another member of the group, insisted that he “wasn’t train surfing as many of you may assume”.

Train surfing consists of climbing onto a train's roof while it is still in order to stay there while it moves.

A mass parkour “training” event is planned on 4 March in the British town of Guildford in his memory, the London Evening Standard reports.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.